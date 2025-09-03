2000s R&B Star and Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together

R&B singer Mario hit the high note on his birthday with the ultimate surprise… he’s about to be a daddy.

The “Let Me Love You” singer announced on his 38th birthday that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Esmeralda Rios. “It’s a whole universe in there!” Mario wrote on his Instagram Stories on August 27, alongside a photo of him touching Esmeralda’s baby bump. “I can’t wait,” he added.

The R&B star also celebrated the milestone on Instagram with a birthday post. “BDAY VIBES #virgoseason,” he captioned a photo dump, including a video of him rubbing his girlfriend’s growing belly. “Thank you, God! WE LOCKED IN.”

Image via Instagram / Mario

Of course, Mario’s over two million Instagram followers hit the comments section with a range of reaction the to birthday boy’s bouncing baby news.

“Now put a ring on it,” one fan wrote of Mario’s upcoming baby momma. “What a nice birthday gift, congratulations! You are going to be a great father,” a more positive fan offered. “May your little one come out healthy and as talented as you, king!” a third fan added.

“Happy birthday, King!” actress Catherine Brewton chimed in.

R&B Star Mario Has Kept His Relationship with His Girlfriend Esmeralda Rios on the Down Low

Mario has kept his love life private but shared a glimpse of his relationship with Esmeralda online. In June, he posted a video from their date night, including a moment of them kissing at an all-white party in California.

R&B singer Mario performs in 2022. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The R&B singer mentioned it was important for them to attend the event together, even as they keep their relationship mostly private.

“We don’t just go everywhere, but it was one of them ones,” Mario revealed on The Morning Hustle last fall. “I had to take her. I wasn’t going to pop up over there, I’m bringing my girl. When you’re in a relationship, I feel like if you respect your partner, you gotta move in a way that shows respect because everything’s connected and exposed.”

Mario also praised Esmeralda, saying she looked “f**king beautiful” during their night out. “She’s fire,” he said. “I think celebrating love is beautiful.”