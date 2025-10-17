Get ready to feel the sands of time slip away: a beloved 2000s rap star is about to be a grandpa.

Videos by Suggest

Rapper and actor Ja Rule recently announced on the Sherri show that his daughter, Brittney Atkins, 30, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tevin Aitken.

“I’m about to be a grandfather,” the 49-year-old said. “That don’t even sound right,” he joked, perhaps sensing the pain of his aging fans.

Jeffrey Atkins Jr., Jordan Atkins, Aisha Murray, Ja Rule, and Britany Atkins attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

When host Sherri Shepherd asked how he learned about the pregnancy, the “Thug Lovin'” rapper described the “very cute” way his daughter shared the news.

“It was very cute the way she did it. She put the sonogram in a box and it was a card that said, ‘You’re now grandma and grandfather,’ and the sonogram was in the thing,” the future grandpa recalled.

The rap star continued to share more details about the moment.

“And she said, ‘I got a gift for you guys.’ And we thought it was a real gift,” he said. He clarified that while the news was a gift, it wasn’t what they were expecting. “So, we go into the room … and we open it up and she got the camera on.”

“You can see my expression, see me in wifey’s expression,” he recalled. “And it was an amazing moment.”

Rap Star Ja Rule Already has His Grandpa Name Picked Out…

The rapper, already a father of three, has chosen the name his grandchild will call him.

“I think I’m going to steal my name from the Notorious B.I.G. Yeah. I love it when they call me Big Poppa,” he declared through laughter.

After the announcement, Shepherd gave him a custom-made cardigan with “Big Poppa” embroidered on it.

“I love it,” the Fast and Furious star declared.”Big Poppa is in the building.”