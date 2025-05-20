2000s-nickelodeon-actress-welcomes-baby-boy

Feeling old yet? One of your favorite Nickelodeon stars from the 2000s just leveled up—from slime to sleepless nights—with the arrival of a baby boy.

It’s all true. H20: Just Add Water star Cariba Heine is a mom.

The 36-year-old and her husband, Matt Pong, shared their joyful news on Instagram. The black-and-white photo captures a tender moment as she cradles her newborn, both peacefully resting together.

“Besotted with this baby boy,” Heine wrote alongside the adorable snap.

Of course, H2O: Just Add Water fans and co-stars flooded the comments to gush over the former Nickelodeon star’s newest “little mermaid.”

“So happy for you. Gorgeous,” Cleo Massey (who played Kim Sertori on the hit Nick show) wrote alongside several emojis of crying faces and heart hands. “Awwwww, congrats!” Claire Holt, who played Emma Gilbert on H2O, wrote, also adding a series of adorable emojis to her message.

“Our Rikki got a mini Rikki,” one fan joked, giving a hat tip to Cariba’s character in the beloved Nick show.

The Nickelodeon Star Showed Off Her Baby Bump in December

The H2O: Just Add Water star first announced her pregnancy and the exciting news of expecting her first child with Pong in December 2024. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared the moment with a stunning photo of herself standing in a pool, gently cradling her baby bump.

“Spoilt doesn’t even cut it, but pregnancy is HARD WORK. So I’ll take it,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for @oocapetown I feel very celebrated (and relaxed after that massage),” she added.

Meanwhile, it seems the happy newlyweds got to work on making that baby right away.

In June 2024, the actress married Pong in a breathtaking ceremony set against the picturesque backdrop of Tuscany, Italy. Heine announced the joyful news on Instagram, posting a stunning photo of the couple sharing a kiss amidst a vineyard and vibrant floral arrangements. She captioned the post simply: “We did.”

Of course, Cariba is best known for playing Rikki Chadwick in the popular kids’ TV show H2O: Just Add Water. The Nickelodeon series tells the story of three teenagers—Emma, Cleo, and Rikki—who turn into mermaids whenever they touch water. The show was a global hit and aired from 2006 to 2010.