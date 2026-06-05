‘Sister, Sister’ Star Officially Reveals New Boyfriend

Nearly three years after her divorce, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry hard launches her relationship with new boyfriend, Javone Williams.

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Late last month, Mowry took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her recent vacation at Nobu’s Cabo hotel. Among the photos included was a snapshot of her with Williams. The actress was seen laughing while Williams flashed a smile.

“A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much needed reset. Had the best time staying at @nobuloscabos 🤍#NobuHotelLosCabos #NobuLosCabos,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Mowry was previously married to fellow actor Cory Hardrict. The former couple shares two children. They were married from 2008 until their separation in 2022. Their divorce was finalized in early 2023.

Although she has been quiet about her relationship with Williams in the past, Mowry previously told PEOPLE in March she was “very happy.”

“I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time, and there,” she said. “I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this. I really did.”

Mowry Previously Opened Up About How Her Divorce Impacted Her

Earlier this year, Mowry reflected on her divorce and how it impacted her sense of security.

“If I am feeling secure about something, then I’m okay sharing,” she told PEOPLE. “Because everybody wants to say what they want to say. When you are secure with yourself, then you’re like, ‘This is just noise,'”

Mowry also explained, “If you’re not secure about something and you’re still working through something, then I will be apprehensive about sharing that, and I’ll create a boundary until I’m ready to. So yeah, it’s all about what I feel secure about, and also just [what I’m] passionate about, that I’m open to talk about.”

Since her divorce, Mowry said she has learned more about boundaries and how setting them gives her a sense of peace.

“So, if staying away from this, talking about this gives me just peace of mind, then I’m going to create a boundary,” she pointed out. “You know what I mean?”

Mowry spoke to PEOPLE last year about being more open about her life struggles.

“Everything that I do, I’m intentional when it comes to my why,” she explained at the time. “So I’m all about empowerment, all about inspiring, all about just helping, educating in any way that I can.”