2000s Boy Band Star to Become Father of 6 as He Reveals Wife’s Pregnancy

A 2000s boy band star announced he is going to be a father of six as his wife is once again pregnant.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on TikTok featuring Britney Spears’ iconic track “Oops! I Did It Again,” Blue star Lee Ryan declared, “Ooooops we did it again” with the announcement that he and his wife Verity are going to have a fourth child together.

@leeryanmusic “Oooops we did it again” baby number 4 on the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe ✝️🔥 we are truly grateful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ps…. Check out little Elton John by the piano! 🥰😎😂 ♬ Oops!…I Did It Again – Britney Spears

“Baby number 4 on the way to add to our lovely little family!” he revealed. “Another vibe to join the tribe we are truly grateful ps… Check out little Elton John by the piano!”

The boy band star also has a daughter, Bluebell, with ex Jessica Keevil, and a daughter, Rayn, with ex Samantha Miller. He and Verity welcomed two girls and a boy between 2021 and 2023.

The Boy Band Star and His Wife Married in 2022 and Had a Vow Renewal in 2024

In 2022, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar. They exchanged vows again last year in Seville. His bandmates were present during that event.

“The service was a beautiful blend of different religions and spiritual elements,” Lee Ryan shared with OK! Magazine following the vow ceremony. “Accompanied by a variety of music that moved everyone to tears.”

Ryan then shared, “I made my entrance down the aisle with my newborn son in my arms, both of us dressed in matching tuxedos, to the tune of Time by Hans Zimmer, performed by a string quartet.”

“The sight of my wife walking down the aisle to ‘I’m Kissing You’ by Des’ree, sung by a gospel choir, was simply breathtaking,” he continued. “We decided to ban mobile phones during the service to ensure everyone was fully present in the moment, rather than trying to capture it on film or in photos.”

Ryan also spoke about how happy he was that his Blue bandmates were present for the ceremony. “It was great to have Simon, Duncan, and Antony there. I don’t have any actual brothers, but they are my brothers. Through thick and thin, all four of us. We’ve had many ups and downs over the years, and it’s only the four of us who really know what it’s like. It’s a bond that’s lasted 24 years now.”

Blue is currently touring and will be in the U.S. for two shows next month. The British boy band was formed in 2000 and released three studio albums before announcing a long hiatus in late 2004. The bandmates reunited in 2011 for Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf and placed 11th. The band has continued to work on new music and has performed since then.