2 Up-and-Coming Rappers Gunned Down in Studio Shooting

Two rising rappers lost their lives after being gunned down at a recording studio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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Police were called to the scene of a shooting at a studio in a commercial building near 31st Street and Cameron Avenue on Aug. 17, per ABC affiliate WISN. Inside, two men were found dead from gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old suspect was later arrested.

The shooting victims were identified as up-and-coming rappers 21-year-old Daquaiseon “Lil Sheisty” Evans and 33-year-old Quentene “Funny Money” Williams.

An investigation into what led to the double homicide and the motive of the 28-year-old suspect is still under investigation.

Family Mourns the Loss of Rising Rappers

Meanwhile, family and friends are mourning the loss of the beloved local rappers.

“My brother was a funny person; he’s a rapper. This situation, I don’t even know what happened,” Quentene’s sister, Quita, told WISN.

“The last thing I said to my uncle was, ‘I love you and be safe.’ He said, ‘I’m always safe.’ That was it,” TJ, Quentene’s nephew, added.

“I’ve been listening to his songs ever since. I got to hear his voice,” Daquaiseon’s twin sister, Jaquaisa Evans, told Milwaukee’s FOX 6. “He was a rapper, and he was very family-oriented. He’s got three kids that he loved dearly,” she added.

Evans’ cousin, Trinika Walker, told FOX 6 she hopes the community will break the sequence of ongoing gun violence.

“We need to change our focus. We need to change our mindset if we want to live,” Walker told the outlet.

Another family member, Shantia Jones, shared that their family had suffered at the hands of gun violence in recent years. “In our family, the last couple of years, it’s been a repeated cycle. Our younger generation is passing on,” Jones reflected.

The family held a family vigil for Daquaiseon. They told FOX 6 that they hope such vigils become a thing of the past.