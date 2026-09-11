Another Country Singer Has Sadly Passed Away: RIP to Brian Duckworth

Brian “Nashville” Duckworth, a veteran country singer and a founding member of the sibling country outfit Taylor Made, has passed away.

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According to the 56-year-old’s online obituary from Bartlett Funeral Home, Duckworth passed on Sept. 7 at his home in Clarksburg, West Virginia. The cause of death wasn’t revealed.

With the indie country group Taylor Made, Brian was joined by his sister Wendy Williams and brother Greg Duckworth. Their most high-profile hit is the sentimental 2012 track Things You Don’t Grow Out Of.”

“He loved to sing and proudly performed with his family band, Taylor Made. Brian never passed up an opportunity to share his voice, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Nashville,'” his obituary reads.

Per USA Today, Taylor Made was named MusicRow magazine’s Independent Artist of the Year in 2012. They went on to open for huge country acts like Miranda Lambert and Charlie Daniels.

Meanwhile, Duckworth enjoyed a second career as a truck driver for Wolfe’s Excavating, where he earned the nickname “Truck Boss.” His obituary pointed out that he loved the gig “because it allowed him to spend his days outdoors.”

Tributes Pour in for Brian ‘Nashville’ Duckworth

As news of Duckworth’s passing spread, tributes poured in for the beloved singer.

“RIP brother Brian Duckworth. A good Christian man, son, father, brother, and a signature voice in the group Taylor Made,” songwriter Sean Gasaway wrote on Facebook. “I was incredibly blessed to have co-written with them and garnered many cuts with them. Although I didn’t write this song, it was one of my favorites! Prayers for his family, friends, and loved ones through this difficult time. May he be resting in the loving arms of Jesus.”

“Our hearts break for the loss of good friend Brian Duckworth,” fly fisherman and TV personality Curtis Fleming wrote. “Our father‘s grew up together, and Laken & I had the honor to fly down to Nashville with he and his siblings to record music with Taylor Made. I had the privilege to film & produce a show with Brian , Wendy & Greg and with some of our veteran American heroes on America’s birthday in 2012. Many prayers for the family, Tina & Zachary Morris.”

Family Member Shares Final Public Performance of Brian “Nashville” Duckworth

Meanwhile, his niece, Brianna Duckworth Kazner, may have shared the most poignant tribute.

“I grew up watching my dad, Aunt Wendy, and Uncle Brian perform at fairs and festivals until I was finally old enough to join them on a few occasions,” she wrote alongside a video of what she called Taylor Made’s final performance. “As I’ve gotten older and started writing my own music, I knew the guy to call whenever I got creatively ‘stuck.’ He truly had such a way with song lyrics that I knew without a doubt Uncle Brian would pull me out of the songwriter’s slump.”

“So many nights singing music…phone calls with random jokes…a guy that wore my Go Duck tshirt proudly as he sang at our ribbon cutting,” Duckworth Kazner added. “Just last week, he called me about a song idea he had. Guess I should get to work on that. Uncle ‘Bert,’ I can’t count the number of times we got to sing together but it will have never been enough. 💔”

Duckworth leaves behind his wife, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, six children, and four grandchildren.