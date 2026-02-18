2 ‘Selling Sunset’ Couples Just Broke Up

Not one, but two Selling Sunset couples have just closed escrow on their relationships.

Indeed, love is a battlefield, even for reality TV real estate stars. Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Jessica Vargas have called it quits, according to TMZ. The outlet reported on Feb. 15 (a day after Valentine’s Day, no less) that the pair broke up “about 2 weeks” ago. The outlet added that the duo recently were in Hawaii for a friend’s wedding and are said to be on good terms.

So good, in fact, that Oppenheim posted a portrait of the two on his Instagram Story, writing, “We’re no longer boyfriend and girlfriend … but still love each other and still best friends.”

A witness told TMZ the two were recently seen at the Halekulani Hotel pool, appearing friendly but showing no signs of PDA.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple was singing a much different tune.

“Tonight makes 365 days since our first kiss, and I fallen in love with you more every day since,” Oppenheim began in a Jan. 9 post. “You are the human incarnation of a ray of sunshine from the heavens breaking through the clouds. Thank you for being Jessica Vargas, nothing more and nothing less. I love you,” he concluded alongside a couple of snaps, which included one of Vargas planting a kiss on the 48-year-old’s cheek.

“Love you so much, Honey. Happy 365 days💋❤️ grateful for that first kiss! Time flies when you’re having fun. Let’s keep goin,” Vargas wrote in the comments.

It’s unclear what led to the abrupt ending of the star-crossed love.

TMZ later reported that insiders revealed the Selling Sunset duo didn’t break up because one of them didn’t want kids. Instead, it was “a combination of small but eventually relevant compatibility issues” that steered them toward friendship rather than marriage.

Meanwhile, the second couple calling it quits might be less of a surprise to Selling Sunset fans…

A Not So Surprising ‘Selling Sunset’ Couple Also Calls It Quits…

In less shocking news, Emma Hernan and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Blake Davis, are off-again. The Selling Sunset star reportedly ended things for good earlier this month after a massive fight with Blake, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the breakup followed a huge fight at his house, “where tensions boiled over, and unresolved issues came spilling out … pushing Emma to cut their hangout short and hop on a jet to get out of there.”

TMZ reports she didn’t even bother with a goodbye, claiming this breakup is the grand finale. Word is she’s been ignoring his attempts to patch things up. To really seal the deal, she hit him with the ultimate modern dagger: the Instagram unfollow.

'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Breaks Up With Blake Davis Again https://t.co/SKT3BImdXu pic.twitter.com/SMYAy7ztUL — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2026

Fans of Selling Sunset may remember that Hernan’s relationship with Davis was a major storyline last season. It even caused a rift with her close friend Chrishell Stause, who left the show after nine seasons.