2 People Walk Away After a Small Plane Crashes, Lands Upside-down on Golf Course

Two people walked away from a small plane crash on a Denver golf course, with one of them not even getting a scratch.

On Wednesday, September 11, South Metro Fire Rescue announced on X that two individuals aboard a small plane walked away from the crash on the Meridian Golf Course with non-life-threatening injuries.

A small plane crashed and ended up inverted on a golf course in Denver. (Image via X / South Metro Fire Rescue)

“Both parties walked away and are being evaluated by fire medics with minor injuries,” officials wrote. “ @dcsheriff and @FlyCentennial are on scene and the incident is under control,” they added alongside snapshots of the crash-landed plane upside down on the course.

The incident occurred shortly after a Cessna 172 took off from the runway at Centennial Airport.

The plane at Meridian Golf Course in Douglas County, Denver. (Image via X / South Metro Fire Rescue)

In a final update, South Metro Fire Rescue reported that the individual who sustained minor injuries declined transportation to the hospital.

“Final Update: Cessna 172 had just departed runway 17R @FlyCentennial crashing on the 7th tee box at Meridian Golf Course, both parties on board walked away, one person with minor injuries refused transport, one person with no injuries,” authorities wrote.

They announced that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the incident.

The small plane crashed onto the Meridian Golf Course in Douglas County, Denver. (Image via X / South Metro Fire Rescue)

The Internet Reacts to a Small Plane Landing Upside Down on a Gold Course…

On Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue reported that they were responding to an emergency situation following a crash.

“SMFR is responding to an aircraft emergency on Meridian Golf Course in unincorporated Douglas County,” authorities wrote then. “Initial reports stating the aircraft crashed and is currently upside down.”

“Crews are responding to the scene to assess patients and damage. No flames seen at this time. Updates to follow” they added.

Meanwhile, onlookers weighed in on the incident under a YouTube video about the story per a local Denver outlet, FOX31.

“So scary. Thank goodness they are ok and didn’t hurt anyone on the ground. Great flying to be able to land on the golf course and not homes,” one comment read.

On golf hater added: “they should just turn the course into an airstrip, at least it wouldn’t be a continuous waste of resources for all the super expensive upkeep those things require. Oh, and glad everyone is ok.”

“Won’t be long before we’ll be crashing every day when we get flying cars,’ one beleaguered onlooker quipped.