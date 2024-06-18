2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Attempts Emergency Landing, Crashes Into Creek

Two people are currently hospitalized after a two-engine plane crashed into a Colorado creek while attempting to make an emergency landing.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 16. CBS affiliate KCNC-TV reported that the plane, a twin-engine Tecnam P2006T, hit a sign on Colorado Interstate 25, which caused it to veer off to the east and crash into the East Plum Creek drainage. It came to rest upside-down in thick brush.

Multiple agencies respond to an airplane crash east of Larkspur. #DCSO received a call shortly before 8 am regarding a plane that had crashed in a field just east of I-25, around the Larkspur exit (mm173). Two parties were taken out of the plane and turned over to medical… pic.twitter.com/u01kDIzGp5 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 16, 2024

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department further reported that emergency personnel waded through waist-deep water to rescue the two victims. “Two parties were taken out of the plane and turned over to medical personnel,” the department revealed. “Both were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department stated that there was a small fuel leak caused by the crash. It has been taken care of. “The FAA has been notified and will handle the crash investigation.”

The Denver Gazette also reported the plane departed from Centennial Airport in Englewood at Approximately 7:35 a.m. However, the tower controllers were enable to communicate with the plane shortly after take off.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the accident.

This Is The Second Small Plane To Crash in Colorado in Two Weeks

This is the second small plane crash to happen in the Denver area in less than two weeks.

On June 10, two adults and two children were injured after a plane crashed into a front yard in Arvada, Colorado. Arvada Police Department reported at the time that a small aircraft crashed in the area of Oberson and Carr.

“[On Friday] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Arvada Fire and several agencies responded to an aviation emergency near Oberon Road and Brentwood Street,” the post reads. “A small passenger plane had crashed and caught fire while coming to rest in a resident’s front yard.”

The officials also shared a photo of the completely destroyed aircraft in the front of the Colorado home. “Arvada Fire crews immediately performed fire suppression and patient care to four victims, who have been transported to a local hospital.”

Arvada Fire also stated that the plane’s pilot had called into a Jefferson County air traffic control tower. The pilot had asked for an emergency landing after seeing a low oil pressure light. Miniutes later, the pilot called back nd reported extreme power loss.

Alex Lemishko, a senior accident investigator for the NTSB, stated at the time that the injuries sustained during the crash did include burns.