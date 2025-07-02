2 People Charged In Death Of Popular TikToker

Weeks after popular TikToker Chrystofer Whyte was shot dead on a New Jersey beach, police have arrested two suspects in connection with his death. One of the suspects, the one who allegedly shot and killed Whyte, is a juvenile.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects were charged on Monday, June 30.

The prosecutors served the juvenile with juvenile complaints of murder, conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and hindering. He remains at a juvenile detention center, as per the release.

Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man, Dwayne Exilus, with second-degree conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon.

Shot Dead

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, 2025. At around 8:58 p.m., Long Branch Police Department officers responded to Pier Village. They have received a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had suffered a single gunshot wound. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was later identified as Chrystofer Whyte.

The Long Branch Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the incident.

“The Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department extend their sincere thanks to the following agencies that assisted in the investigation including: the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, as well as the municipal police departments of Woodbridge, Linden and Metuchen,” the release added.

Whyte, known by his username hi.imchrys, has more than 103K followers on TikTok. On June 11, the day before his untimely death, he posted a selfie video in his room. The caption reads, “I don’t know man, I’ve just got this crazy confidence that everything will work out in the end.”

Whyte’s second-to-last post is a similar selfie video with him lying on a chair. The caption reads, “Stay away from ppl that ignore you until they need you.”

Finally, his last post shows him at the Long Branch beach, the place where, hours later, he would die.