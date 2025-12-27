2 Movie Legends’ Deaths Announced Amidst Christmas Holidays

After a year that has already taken film legends like Rob Reiner, Robert Redford and Diane Keaton, the movie world is mourning the deaths of two more revered figures. Their passings were made public knowledge during the week of Christmas.

Influencer movie director Amos Poe died on Christmas Day, per Reuters, and actress Marilyn Granas’ death was made public knowledge on Dec. 26 via a Hollywood Reporter article.

About Amos Poe

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Filmmaker Amos Poe poses at the “La Commedia” portrait session during 67th Venice Film Festival at Excelsior hotel on September 4, 2010 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Poe’s wife, Claudia Summers, announced his death via Instagram. Reuters reports that he faced “a battle with an aggressive cancer” before his death. He was 76.

“Amos took his last breath today at 3:33 pm, surrounded by loved ones,” Summer wrote on Thusday.

Poe is a revered indie filmmaker, directing movies in the ’70s and ’80s. He directed Blondie’s Debbie Harry in 1976’s Unmade Beds and co-directed (with Ivan Král) 1976’s The Blank Generation, which captured rock acts like Talking Heads, The Ramones, Patti Smith, Television and Blondie during their heydays.

Other movies in his filmography include Alphabet City (1985), The Foreigner (1978), Subway Riders (1981) and Frogs for Snakes (1998). He also helmed the documentary Just an American Boy about singer-songwriter Steve Earle.

About Marilyn Granas

Actress Shirley Temple and her stand-in Marilyn Granas studying with their teacher in Hollywood, California, circa 1930. (Photo by Keystone-FranceGamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Granas’ family only publicized her death on Friday, revealing it occurred on Oct. 21 in Beverly Hills. She was best known to the public for her work alongside Shirley Temple as a child actress.

Granas served as a stand-in (someone filmed in select shots where the actor’s face is not shown) for Temple in several movies, including Curly Top, The Little Colonel, Bright Eyes and Baby, Take a Bow.

After her time working in-front of the camera, she transitioned into a successful decades-long career in casting. Per THR, Granas worked with NBC and William Morris before launching her own agency.