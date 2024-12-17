2 Men Dead After Using Bat Poop to Grow Marijuana

Two New York men died recently after using bat poop as fertilizer to grow cannabis.

Live Science reported that the 59 and 64-year-old men—both from Rochester—died after developing a rare lung condition called histoplasmosis.

The infection developed after they inhaled spores of a harmful fungus known as Histoplasma capsulatum. The fungus grew in the bat poop, or guano, they were using to grow their marijuana.

One of the men purchased the guano online. The other, meanwhile, harvested the bat droppings from his attic after an “infestation” of the flying mammals.

A report of their cases, published Dec. 4 in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases , listed their symptoms as fever, chronic cough, extensive weight loss, blood poisoning and respiratory failure.

Both were hospitalized and treated with antifungal medication but later succumbed to their symptoms.

Why the Men Were Using Bat Poop

The authors of the report noted that guano has been promoted as an ideal fertilizer for marijuana growers. That is due to its “high concentration of nitrogen and phosphorus.”

“Given the recent legalization and an expected increase in home cultivation of cannabis, along with the promotion of bat guano for this purpose, it is important to raise public awareness about the potential risk of using bat guano as fertilizer,” the report read.

“Exposure to bat guano among cannabis growers appears to be a recent trend that can lead to histoplasmosis cases and outbreaks,” the study, published by Oxford Academic, continued. “It is crucial to raise awareness among physicians and patients to reinforce personal preventive measures and establish timely diagnosis.”

KAREN STATE, MYANMAR – 2013/02/06: People collect bats guano in a cave. The guano is sold as fertilizer.. (Photo by Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As guano becomes more commercially available, the study’s authors also urged an increase in testing the product for the fungus.

“Neither federal governmental agencies nor the New York State Department of Agriculture appear to routinely test commercial bat guano for H capsulatum,” it noted. “Commercial biofertilizers containing bat guano should be tested for H capsulatum before reaching the market. If testing is not feasible, risk mitigation strategies should be implemented.”