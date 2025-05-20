17-Year-Old Missing After Failing To Get On Flight

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl in Australia after she failed to check in for a flight.

According to a press release by the Queensland Police Department, a 17-year-old girl went missing near Bundaberg Airport on May 15. She was last seen that morning at around 8:30 AM at Airport Drive, Bundaberg. Police say she had a flight booked at the airport, but never checked in. She has not been seen or heard from since, and the police force and her family fear for her safety. Authorities are pleading for any dash cam footage caught in the area between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM.

Per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the teenager has been identified as Phoebe Bishop. Detective Acting Inspector Ryan Thompson said Ms Bishop was dropped at Airport Drive by “associates,” per ABC, but she never reached the terminal. He explained, “She had a flight booked to Brisbane and then on to WA to visit a friend.” The detective reportedly said it was unclear if the teen left the airport of her own accord or if something more sinister had happened. ABC explains that police are investigating CCTV footage and making enquiries with the airport.

According to Sky News, authorities have conducted a land search of Airport Drive and the surrounding areas. They have found no sign of Phoebe or any of her belongings. Her family has also described her disappearance as “out of character.”

The 17-Year-Old’s Social Media Accounts Have Remained Inactive

Sky News explains that Phoebe’s phone and social media accounts have had no activity since May 15. Her mother, Kylie Johnson, also told the outlet that Phoebe “spends money like water” and that there has been no transactions on her bank account. Johnson has reportedly shot down any suggestions that her daughter may have run away. Her disappearance is allegedly around the anniversary of the death of her best friend and her family members.

In her most recent post on Facebook, Johnson thanked the police for their transparency. She also thanked the community for its kind gestures and support. Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.