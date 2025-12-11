2-guitar-legends-teaming-up-for-big-concert-tour.

Two guitar legends are uniting for an epic tour in 2026.

Videos by Suggest

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai just announced they’re bringing their collaborative SachVai Band on its debut North American tour next year.

The band’s Instagram announcement featured a video of the guitar heroes looking cool and mysterious in black and white before absolutely shredding.

“The wait is over, North America!” the band began in the caption to their post. “The SATCHVAI Band is thrilled to announce their upcoming North America ‘Surfing With The Hydra’ tour with special guest @AnimalsAsLeaders, kicking off Spring 2026!”

The rockers also announced a new single dropping soon.

“But that’s not all — Joe and Steve have new music coming March 2nd with a brand new collaboration, ‘Dancing,'” the group added.

Of course, rock fans rushed to the comments section after the guitar greats announced their upcoming tour.

“Fan~Tastically GRrrr8 Time, we all will be having a few hours with the masters of their craft,” one fan gushed. “I will not be missing this,” a second guitar rock lover added. “Yes! Gonna be a great run for you guys,” a third fan chimed in.

The SatchVai Band also includes rock veterans Kenny Aronoff (drums), Marco Mendoza (bass), and Pete Thorn (guitar). Metal group Animals as Leaders is also set to open all dates.

Legendary guitar players Joe Satriani and Steve Vai of the SatchVai Band perform onstage back in June. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)



Meanwhile, the 40-date tour kicks off on April 1 in Seattle and finishes on May 30 in Vienna, Virginia. This North American leg continues the rockers’ 2025 “Surfing With the Hydra Tour,” which took them across the U.K. and Europe. Those performances were highly praised by critics and fans, building anticipation for the band’s first U.S. dates.

A full-length album is also expected in 2026.