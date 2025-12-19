‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Star’s Husband Facing Felony Hit-and-Run Charge

The husband of 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Devon Aoki is facing felony charges after a hit-and-run incident in Florida.

I guess he was a little too inspired by the iconic film his wife partook in.

Her husband, James Hunter bailer, 40, was reported to have injured a scooter rider with his wife’s Audi, according to the Coral Gables Police Department, per WPLG.

Officers responded to a call just after 5:15 p.m. on December 15 to the intersection of Douglas Road and Giralda Avenue. They received reports that an Audi SQ7 SUV had struck a man riding an electric scooter in a marked crosswalk.

The victim, identified in court filings as Jonathan King, was reportedly pinned under the SUV’s front wheel. King’s girlfriend said that she and King begged for the driver to back up and free his leg. However, the SUV briefly reversed and then fled the scene without providing aid or notifying law enforcement.

King suffered serious injuries, including two fractured bones in his foot and a large contusion to his calf.

Devon Aoki’s Husband Attempted To Escape Police After Incident

Police traced the Audi to the Pinecrest mansion shared by Bailey and Aoki. According to the arrest report, the star told investigators she did not know the vehicle’s whereabouts. Moments later, Bailey reportedly arrived at the home in the car. He ran into the residence and briefly locked himself inside before surrendering to police.

Bailey was arrested and charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury and resisting without violence, both of which are felony counts under Florida law. He appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday, where a judge found probable cause for the charges and set bond at $7,500. Bailey was released from custody later that day.

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Bailey and Aoki, alleging negligence related to the crash and claiming the vehicle was operated recklessly. Aoki is named as a defendant under Florida’s Dangerous Instrumentality Doctrine because she is the registered owner of the SUV.

Authorities said the investigation remains active. Bailey’s next scheduled court date is set for February 13, 2026, in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.