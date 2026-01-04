2-dead-after-helicopters-collide-in-new-jersey

Two people tragically died after two helicopters collided midair in New Jersey late last month.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC News, the pilot of the model 280C helicopter, identified as Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell, New Jersey, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred just days after Christmas in Hammonton, which is about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carney’s Point, who was piloting the second helicopter, a F-28A, succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Speaking about the crash, the FAA reported that the helicopters “collided in midair” near the Hammonton Municipal Airport. Following the collision, both aircraft plummeted to the ground. They both landed near the 100 block of Basin Road. One of them quickly became “engulfed in flames” shortly after the crash.

The New York Post further reported that the two pilots were longtime friends and often had breakfast together at a cafe near the crash site.

Witnesses Recall the Helicopters Colliding and Crashing

While speaking to ABC News, witness Brian Sherr stated he was outside of a nearby store when he heard someone screaming, “Oh my God, oh my God.”

“I did hear a metal clank, but there’s a lot of vehicles around,” Sherr said. “So I didn’t really pay much attention.”

He then noted that, as he looked up at the sky, he saw one of the helicopters “slowly descending in a rotating motion.”

“[It was] almost as if the rudder and the tall had lost control,” Sherr continued. “I thought that was the only one at first, and then I see a second one come down with the same issue behind it.”

After he saw the smoke rise after the second helicopter crash, he called 911.

Both helicopters landed on the property of Caitlyn Collins, who rushed to help Kirsch. “The only thing I could think to do was to sit down and hold his hand and just talk to him,” she told KYMA. “I just held his hand and said, ‘Everything is going to be okay. Everyone is coming for you. We all know you’re here. You’re safe here. The sirens are for you. They are on their way. You just got to stay.'”