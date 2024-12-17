2 Arrested After Flying Drone ‘Dangerously Close’ to Boston Airport

Two men have been arrested after law enforcement claimed they were flying a drone “dangerously close” to Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The Boston Police Department posted on Facebook that Robert Duffy, 42, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, and Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time.

Officers from the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit traced their locations through the drone they were flying near the airport.

Law enforcement officials revealed the incident began earlier in the evening when a Boston Police Officer specializing in real-time crime surveillance detected an unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operating dangerously close to Logan International Airport.

“Leveraging advanced UAS monitoring technology, the Officer identified the drone’s location, altitude, flight history, and the operators’ position on Long Island,” the statement also read. “Recognizing the serious risks posed by the drone’s proximity to Logan’s airspace, additional resources were mobilized.”

Officials further shared that the Boston Police Department had coordinated with Homeland Security, the Massachusetts State Police, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Logan Airport Air Traffic Control to trace the location of the drone operators.

Law Enforcement Discovered the Drone Operators Inside a Decommissioned Long Island Health Campus

After the drone’s location was detected, the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit was dispatched to Long Island. Three individuals inside a decommissioned Long Island Health Campus were found operating the drone. After the officers attempted to make contact, the suspects fled on foot.

“Two of the three individuals were apprehended and identified as Duffy and Folcik,” officials also revealed. “During the investigation, a drone was discovered inside a backpack carried by Duffy.”

Duffy and Folcik have since been transported to District A-1 for booking. Authorities continue searching for the third suspect, who they believe fled Long Island in a small boat.

The apprehended suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on transpassing charges. The Boston Police Department stated that pending the results of the ongoing investigation, further charges may be filed.

“Operators are prohibited from flying drones over people or vehicles and must be aware of airspace restrictions,” Boston Police Department officials further explained. “Even small drones pose significant risks, including the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters. Near-collisions can cause pilots to veer off course, putting lives and property at risk.”

“The Boston Police Department is committed to ensuring public safety,” the officials then added. “And will continue to take necessary action against hazardous drone operations.”

The Boston drone incident occurred just days after the first sighting of multiple drones in New Jersey.