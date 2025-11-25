1980s-rockstar-diagnosed-with-stage-4-kidney-cancer

An 80s rockstar and fan-favorite guitarist recently shared harrowing health news with fans, revealing he has kidney cancer.

Mark Kendall, guitarist for Great White, announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. In a Facebook post, Kendall revealed he received the diagnosis a few months ago but chose to wait before sharing the news publicly until he had more information about his condition.

“Just to give you an update, the tumor has shrunk from 13 centimeters to eight, so I’m going in the right direction with my first scan,” he wrote on Saturday. “There isn’t a cure for cancer, but what I have is manageable. I have the best doctors in the world, and one of them invented immunotherapy, which is the treatment I’m on. I only had to do three radiation treatments, which is a good thing!

Guitarist Mark Kendall in 2013. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Kendall, 68, shared a photo of himself with several members of his medical team alongside the update.

“To be clear, I don’t need any financial help,” the rockstar added, “but I’ll take prayers and encouragement! I’m gonna fight this thing and be okay. People in my support group were diagnosed with my exact issue up to 20 years ago, so that is encouraging! Blessings All!”

Of course, the comments section to Kendall’s post was filled with well-wishes from fans.

“Keep up the positive energy and don‘t let it drag you down. You‘ve got a wonderful family, and together with music, it is the best medicine. Much love, thinking about you!” one top comment read.

“Damn, man. Keep fighting, we’re all pulling for you, and it sounds like you’re on the right path! Of course, support and prayers are abundant for you, from me and everyone else!” another fan added.

The rockstar’s fans’ support didn’t go unnoticed.

“Thank you for the encouraging words, everyone! I’m grateful and love you all!” Kendall wrote in the comments section.



Great White in its 1980s rockstar glory days. Left to right: bass player Tony Montana, guitarist Mark Kendall, drummer Audie Desbrow, guitarist Michael Landrie, and singer Jack Russell. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Great White currently has one more concert scheduled for this year on December 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. After that, they will take a break before their first show of 2026 on January 16 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Later that year, they will appear on the Monsters of Rock cruise alongside Night Ranger, Queensryche, and others.