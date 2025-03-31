19-Year-Old Dies After Suffering ‘Significant Dog Bites to Her Face and Neck’

A 19-year-old British woman was killed earlier this year after she suffered “significant” dog bites to her face and neck.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Sun, the woman, identified as Morgan Dorsett, died after being attacked by a dog inside a flat in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol. She was identified by her mother, Marie Smith, after paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

“Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death,” Alexis Camp, of the coroner’s office, confirmed. “I understand that there are family concerns regarding the police criminal investigation.”

The preliminary cause of death was announced as dog bites to the neck. The pup, named Prince, was seized and put down after the attack.

Avon and Somerset Police neighborhood inspector Terry Murphy issued a statement about the attack.

“Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident,” Murphy said. “They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer. I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.”

The Woman’s Family Speaks Out After Dog Fatally Bites Her

Dorsett’s family member Caelia previously took to Facebook to pay tribute to her following the attack.

“My sweet angel,” Caelia wrote. “There are no words that describe this feeling. I am so grateful for all the memories we made together and having you as my ‘built in bestie.’ You truly were an amazing person inside and out. Taking some time to spend with family and friends. I appreciate all the support and messages, and I will get back to everyone shortly.”

Dorsett’s family and friends also raised donations through a GoFundMe. The initiative has secured £8,000.

“The tragedy of losing a loved one is painful, that pain must be unimaginable when you lose someone so young and in such a tragic way,” the GoFundMe organizer, Sharon Harris stated. “Morgan was a truly beautiful girl. One of the ‘blonde bombshells.’ She was strong, kind and so full of life. The loss will be felt by all who knew her and no more than in our close community. I cannot find the words that are going to comfort her family, but I need to feel that I am doing something.”

Harris then shared, “The family will have not just their grief to deal with but practicalities too. I wanted to lighten that burden in some way. I think we can all show our love for such a beautiful girl by giving a small amount to help cover some of the financial burdens this family will undoubtedly face.”

Harris pointed out that anything raised through the GoFundMe will go to the family to cover the funeral and memorial costs. “Allow the family time to grieve, so cover essential bills while they take time from work, anything they need.”