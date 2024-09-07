19-year-old-cadet-found-dead-in-dorm-at-air-force-academy

This week, the United States Air Force Academy reported the tragic death of a 19-year-old cadet, who was discovered in her dormitory room. Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce was discovered unconscious in her dormitory on Wednesday night at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful,” the academy wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

An accomplished high school athlete, Koonce was on the USAFA’s track and field team. (Image via X / Avery Koonce)

The academy reported that her cause of death is currently under investigation. A spokesperson stated on Friday that there are no updates on the inquiry at this time, per ABC News.

Koonce was part of the graduating class of 2028. She also competed on the academy’s women’s track and field team. According to the academy, Koonce hailed from Taylor, Texas, and graduated in 2024 from Thrall High School.

Meanwhile, Koonce’s X account included image after image of her impressive High School accomplishments.

I ran a 12.19s 100m for a new pr and to beat my own school record! #Classof2024 #100mdash pic.twitter.com/lQ7TKxlTsl — Avery Koonce (@AveryKoonce) March 24, 2023

United States Air Force Academy Superintendent Calls Cadet’s Death a Loss ‘Felt Across USAFA’

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind also released a statement on the tragic death of their cadet.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night,” Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind said on Thursday. “While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class — her loss will be felt across USAFA.”

Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce received multiple awards on May 15, 2023, including Track Athlete of the Year, Cross Country Leadership Award, and Outstanding Girls Lifter for Powerlifting at the Junior Year Sports Banquet. (Image via X Avery Koonce)

Meanwhile, Texas Representative Pete Sessions, who nominated her for the U.S. Air Force Academy, recalled her as an “exceptional leader” and “talented athlete” with aspirations for her bright future.

“I was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of USAFA Cadet Avery Koonce,” Sessions wrote on X. “It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the US Air Force Academy where she had begun her studies, planning to major in biology and minor in kinesiology with hopes of becoming a pilot physical therapist.”

“It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the US Air Force Academy,” Texas Rep. Pete Sessions said Koonce. (Image via X / Pete Sessions)

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force Academy has announced that it is providing support services for cadets, faculty, and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Avery’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the Academy also added. “Avery, may you find blue skies and tailwinds as you rest forever in peace.”