18-year-old-killed-by-propeller-in-horrific-boating-accident-on-jersey-shore

A New Jersey 18-year-old tragically lost her life after colliding with a boat propeller while attempting to board the vessel from a raft. Zeina Mahafzah was hit in the waters near Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars Boro, Ocean County, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The New Jersey State Police reported that Mahafzah was on a raft being towed by a boat. Tragically, while she was attempting to board the vessel, she was fatally struck by the propeller.

The exact number of people on board and the identity of the boat’s driver remain unclear. However, NBC Philadelphia reported that medics assessed other passengers who witnessed the tragic death of the teenager.

“As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers,” Harvey Cedars Police Department said in a statement.

An outpouring of support flooded social media for the New Jersey 18-year-old tragically killed by a propeller.

“This is the saddest tragedy ever. My prayers with the family and friends of this sweet teen,” one person wrote on X. “So sad sending prayers to the family and friends,” a second X user wrote. “OMG, what an awful tragedy, my prayers and condolences to the family and friends,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, other X users weighed in on the dangers of boating. “What a terrible tragedy for the family! I taught my children that when anybody is in the water near the boat—cut off the engine!!,” one X user wrote. “Nonnegotiable. And with some engines running so quietly these days, you almost need to skipper to confirm the engine is off before approaching,” a second user agreed.

Mahafzah recently graduated from Wayne Hills High School and is preparing to attend Rutgers University. In a college decision video for the Wayne Hills Class of 2024, she wore a red t-shirt. She shared that she would enter college as an undecided major.

Meanwhile, Wayne Township Superintendent Mark Toback told the press they had reached out to Mahafzah’s family.

“We have been in contact with the family and are respecting their wishes, so we have no comment at this time,” Toback told NJ.com.

Sunset Park, situated on the bay side of Harvey Cedars, graces the northern section of Long Beach Island.