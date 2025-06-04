17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating Poisoned Cake Delivered To House With Love Note

A 17-year-old Brazilian girl, Ana Neves, received a cake that came with a love note. However, it turns out that the treat had been poisoned with arsenic, which killed Neves. A fellow 17-year-old girl has allegedly admitted to the crime, saying that she killed Neves out of jealousy.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, citing local Brazilian authorities, Neves, from Itapecerica, Minas Gerais, received the dessert on Saturday, May 31, at around 6 p.m. It had a handwritten note, which read, “A treat for the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen.’

After falling ill, she was treated at a local hospital and was quickly discharged. However, Neves’ father returned her to the hospital on Sunday. Her condition had worsened. After arrival, Ana Neves went into cardiac arrest and, shortly after, died.

Suspect Arrested

Following an investigation, Brazilian police managed to arrest a 17-year-old girl. Allegedly, not only did the girl confess to poisoning and sending the cake to Neves, but she did the same thing previously with another 17-year-old back on May 15. Fortunately, the first victim survived being poisoned.

According to police, the suspect bought that cake from a local baker, Menina Trufa, and then laced it with arsenic. Then, she used a courier app to deliver the poisoned cake to her victims.

Menina Trufa owner Josielie Franca said that none of her couriers had made the delivery. She clarified that an unknown individual came to the store and bought the cake.

“The product left the store and no one knows where it went,” Franca said in an Instagram video. “It was a delivery boy from an app. All of our deliveries arrive via our delivery boys, who use our pink bag with our logo. This delivery was not made by our delivery boys.”

As per the Daily Mail, Ana Neves attended João Baptista de Oliveira State School as a junior. The school addressed her untimely death via a statement.

“With a huge weight, our classroom says goodbye to a beautiful star,” the school said. “No words will be enough to console, but we hope that love and beautiful memories will comfort, little by little, the hurting hearts.”

“Ana was, and will always be, part of our history. We will carry with us the good times, the lessons learned and the affection that she left behind.”