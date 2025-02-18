15-year-old-girl-shot-in-attempted-food-truck-robbery

Two boys are among four in custody after a 15-year-old girl was found shot at a Houston apartment complex during an attempted food truck robbery.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night, February 11th, shortly after 11 p.m. on Windswept Lane near Unity Drive, per local outlet ABC 13. Witnesses told police that a 15-year-old girl, along with another teenage girl and two teenage boys, attempted to rob a food truck vendor on Windswept.

They were armed with airsoft guns.

According to police, the vendor’s brother arrived during the incident. He blocked the teens as they attempted to flee with the truck. The teens abandoned the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment complex. While inside the complex, the girl was shot, authorities reported.

She approached officers at the scene and was transported to the hospital with injuries to her thigh and bicep. Fortunately, she is expected to recover.

Airsoft guns are designed for safe gameplay. They are easy to identify by their orange tip, showing they aren’t real firearms. They can cause minor welts or bruises, and close-range shots might break the skin. Shots to the eyes can lead to more serious injuries.

According to police, witnesses who stayed at the scene identified the teens as the same individuals involved in the attempted robbery of the food truck.

The two boys were taken into custody along with the two girls. One of the boys was reportedly armed with a real pistol.

The Incident Follows Another Harrowing Food Truck Robbery

Meanwhile, the incident follows another food truck robbery last month in New York City. However, the victim wasn’t lucky enough to get away with a few hits from an airsoft gun. He was beaten with a lead pipe.

A 36-year-old food cart operator was working late at 10:30 p.m. near West 49th Street and Eighth Avenue when an attacker approached. The assailant suddenly began hitting him in the face and body with several objects, including a lead pipe.

The attacker stole $3,500 from the seriously injured worker and then escaped into the 50th Street subway station, police said.

The employee, who had been working at the cart for just three to four months, suffered a severe blow to the face. A colleague present at the cart the next day said he probably needed surgery.