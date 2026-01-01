14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Tractor Overturns

A 14-year-old boy has tragically died after a tractor overturned. The farm accident left another seriously injured as well.

The tragedy happened on December 21 in England.

Stanley Police said in a post on Facebook that the teen died in the accident. They confirmed his identity as Consett native Aaron Anderson. He had been on a John Deere Gator tractor when it overturned at a form in Burnopfield.

Anderson “sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, for treatment.”

He passed away several days later on December 26.

Tractor Accident

A 13-year-old also suffered serious injuries in the tractor accident. But the hospital has since sent him home.

“He has since been released and is recovering at home,” police added.

Following the tragic tractor accident, Anderson’s family remembered him as a “much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.” They said he “will be missed by all who knew him.”

Anderson “was always happiest working on farms and fixing trucks.”

“Even at the age of 14 he had an amazing work ethic and already had two apprenticeship offers,” they shared. “Although we are saddened about the life he will never have, we are so thankful for the life he has lived and will cherish all the happy memories he left us with.”

The family also thanked all those that helped with their case. That included “the amazing staff at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and charities who have provided us with so much comfort in this difficult time.”

“Our thoughts and well wishes are also with everyone else affected by this tragic incident. We would now ask to be left in peace to grieve the loss of our son,” his loved ones concluded.

Police are continuing their investigation of the tractor incident and exactly what caused it.