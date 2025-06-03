13-Year-Old Saves Herself From Human Traffickers By Sending Voice Memo To Sister

A Florida 13-year-old girl was close to being trafficked by two men after being lured online. However, thinking fast, the girl managed to send a voice memo to her sister, who eventually led law enforcement to the victim’s location, saving her.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, police were made aware of the situation on Saturday, May 31. The victim’s sister had placed a 911 call, stating that she had received a voice message from the 13-year-old. In it, the victim said that she was being held captive at the A1 Motel in Tampa, Florida.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered 28-year-old Marlon Alfaro-Alvarez and 25-year-old Floyd Amaya Garvin. According to the sheriff’s office, Alfaro-Alvarez attempted to flee from the scene through the bathroom windows. His efforts were unsuccessful, as he was quickly detained. Police allegedly found Amaya in the room with the 13-year-old and detained him too.

Investigation

A police investigation found that both suspects had allegedly contacted the victim through social media. Under false pretenses, they were able to pick her up, drive her to a gas station, and then lastly to the hostel, as per police.

The 13-year-old insisted on being let go, wanting to go home. However, the suspects allegedly prevented her from leaving the motel room, even offering money in exchange for sex. It was during this ordeal that the victim recorded a voice memo asking for help. She then sent it to her sister, which led to the suspects’ arrests.

“This child was lured, isolated, and targeted by adults who made the deliberate choice to exploit her. Their actions were not impulsive — they were predatory and calculated,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to the bravery of this young victim and the swift response of our deputies, we stopped these men before they could cause even more harm.”

Marlon Alfaro-Alvarez was charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim under 18), lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious exhibition, false imprisonment, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, and resisting an officer without violence.

Floyd Amaya Garvin was charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18), contributing to delinquency or dependency of a child, and false imprisonment (on child).

“In Hillsborough County, we don’t turn a blind eye to those who prey on children,” Sheriff Chronister added. “We turn the full force of the law against them.”