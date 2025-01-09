13-Year-Old and His Mother Charged in Connection with Shooting Death of Police K9 

A South Carolina woman and three teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a police K9.

Videos by Suggest

In a press conference in late December, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department revealed that its deputies have arrested a 13-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old.

Although the younger teen’s names were not disclosed, law enforcement stated the 17-year-old was identified as Damian Brown, who will be tried in court as an adult.

The 13-year-old’s mother, identified as Shameka Williams, 34, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

“[We’ve] just got too many young people that are just running the streets at all time of the night,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stated during the conference. “Going into cars, stealing cars, getting into chases — just continuously breaking the law. And the question I get asked a lot is: ‘Where are the parents?’”

“Unfortunately, what… We’ve seen too much is that we just have someone who just [doesn’t] care,” the sheriff pointed out. “And if they’re not going to hold their kids accountable, the young people accountable, then we will hold these parents accountable.”

Officials further revealed that police K9, Bumi, died on Dec. 23, while out on a mission with his handler Ware. The duo was tracking suspects who “fled from a stolen vehicle” when “shots rang out.”

Bumi was struck multiple times and died.

“Bumi did have a vest on, a ballistic vest, but it doesn’t cover up underneath,” Sheriff Lott explained. “There’s a certain spot, and unfortunately, that’s where the 13-year-old shot him, was there.”

The 13-Year-Old Pleaded Guilty in Family Court to Killing the Police K9

Sheriff Lott further reported that the 13-year-old pleaded guilty in family court to killing the police K9, assault and battery in the first-degree in relation to shooting at police. Other charges included possession of a weapon under the age of 18.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to obstruction.

Brown has been denied bond and charged with grand larceny, accessory before the fact, possession of a weapon under the age of 18, and unlawful carry.

Following Bumi’s death, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted a video and photos of his funeral. The event included a police car procession and a special tribute from fellow officers, including Bumi’s handler, Ware.

“K-9 Bumi and his handler, K-9 Specialist Ware, had a bond like no other. We will miss you K-9 Bumi, you will never be forgotten,” the department stated in the video’s caption.

The department also posted a special police dog’s prayer. “Watch over my handler while I sleep. While I am unable to do so.”