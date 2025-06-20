12-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Alligator At Lake In Columbus County, North Carolina: ‘Something Bit Me!’

While she played in shallow water, a 12-year-old girl was attacked by an alligator at Lake Waccamaw in Columbus County, North Carolina. While the girl managed to survive the attack, authorities believe that the incident might have been triggered by people previously feeding the animal.

According to the Lake Waccamaw Police Department (LWPD), the incident took place during the evening of Friday, June 13. At the time, multiple children were playing in “about 4 feet of water.” Suddenly, the 12-year-old girl exclaimed, “Something bit me!”

Swiftly, all children, including the girl, were rushed out of the water. Then, the 6 to 7-foot alligator surfaced. As per the LWPD, the animal was “neutralized.”

As per WECT, the girl suffered a laceration and scratches on her legs. The LWPD described her injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

Feeding Alligators

Alicia Wassmer, a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) alligator biologist, talked about the incident with WECT. She stated that an alligator being present at daytime at the lake was very rare, as alligators in Lake Wacacamaw prefer murky waters.

Wassmer believes that the reptile’s behavior was caused by feeding.

“In that incident, that behavior that was displayed is very much associated with alligators that have been fed,” Wassmer said.

Being a felony in North Carolina, as per WECT, feeding alligators can cause them to be present at piers and swimming spots, which poses a threat to innocent people like the 12-year-old girl.

“It can create issues like this down the road,” Wassmer added. “Not necessarily for the person who’s feeding the alligator, but for other people.

Wassmer even stated that unintentional feeding can cause similar issues. According to her, disposing of fish scraps or fish bait by throwing them into the water can result in behavioral changes in the alligators.

“The best thing that we can do to be safe in places where alligators live is to make sure that alligators stay wild and to keep the people safe that live there,” Wassmer said.

The LWPD added, “Please respect the water and understand these animals are not tame or pets. If you see one, maintain a safe distance at all times. And exit the water if you are in it.”