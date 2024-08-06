12-Year-Old Boy Delivers Aunt’s Baby With Help From 911 Dispatcher: ‘I’ve Done This Before’

A 12-year-old boy from New York delivered his aunt’s baby with the help of a 911 dispatcher.

On August 2, the Southampton Town Police Department shared a post on Facebook regarding the incredible call.

“Today, at about 10:16 AM, the Southampton Town Police Department received a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy about his aunt, in labor,” the statement starts. “Public Safety Dispatcher Christopher Brenner immediately began giving the boy clear instructions on how to help his aunt with the childbirth.”

Thanks to the birthing and medical instructions from Brenner, as well as the young boy’s assistance, the mother was able to safely deliver her baby.

“Just as the baby was being born, PO James C. Cavanagh arrived and assisted with the care of the mother and child,” the statement continued. “Shortly thereafter, Flanders Northampton Volunteer ambulance arrived, took over care of the mother and child, and transported them to Peconic Bay Medical Center.”

The Riverhead News-Review spoke with the young boy, Miguel Dominguez, about his heroic act.

According to Miguel, he was in his bedroom drawing when he heard his mother and aunt screaming.

“We had to take her out [of the bathroom] because we thought the baby was coming,” Miguel said.

As the oldest of four kids, Miguel took over. His mother, who speaks Spanish, told him to call 911.

“The officer told me I had to take care of my aunt,” he said. When asked whether he was scared, he brushed it off.

“I’ve done this before,” he said, referring to a similar time when another relative went into early labor at home.

“It takes a lot of courage, and he did an excellent job,” Officer Cavanagh said. “They’re the real heroes — between the woman giving birth, her sister, the boy and our dispatcher, they did all the work.”