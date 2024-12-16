12-people-dead-from-suspected-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-at-ski-resort

A dozen people were discovered dead from a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia over the weekend.

In a statement, the officials of the Mtskheta-Mtianeti Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed that the incident occurred at the Gudauri Ski Resort on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The bodies of 12 employees were discovered at the Indian restaurant located on the second floor of the resort. The police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Local law enforcement further confirmed that there were no signs of body injuries or signs of violence. Out of 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, and one is a citizen of Georgia.

Officials also pointed out that a power generator was placed in an indoor enclosed space near the bedrooms. It was noted that the generator was turned on after the power supply was turned off. This may have led to the deceased experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning.

“A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death,” the officials then added.

According to its website, Gudauri is located in the Greater Caucasus Mountains. It is billed as one of Europe’s highest, most pristine ski areas and claims to offer the cheapest ski pass.

The resort’s preliminary opening date for the winter season was the same day that the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning occurred. However, there is no indication that the opening plans went through. The resort offers multiple restaurants, cafés, and après-ski bars. It also has 56 kilometers (35 miles) of skiable terrain, climbing to a peak of 10,750 feet (3,277 meters).

The resort is 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the capital, Tbilisi.

The Indian Embassy Committed to ‘Providing All Possible Support’ to Find the Cause of Deaths at Ski Resort

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tbilisi told CNN it is “committed to providing all possible support” to the families of the nationals involved in the ski resort incident.

The embassy stated it is also working to repatriate the bodies of the Indian nationals.

“The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia,” the embassy further shared in a statement. “And extends its deepest condolences to their families.”

The identities of the ski resort deceased have not yet been publicly released.



