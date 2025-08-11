11-Year-Old Mauled By Mountain Lion In Terrifying Attack

An 11-year-old girl was mauled by a mountain lion on Sunday, August 10. This was in the backyard of a Malibu, California home, according to PEOPLE.

Mountain Lion Attacks 11-Year-Old In Backyard

Deputies responded to a call around 5:42 PM local time that Sunday concerning reports of an animal attack on the 32500 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Officers found the child in the backyard with a bite on her arm.

Luckily, she wasn’t harmed any further, so the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated her at the scene before her parents took her to a local hospital.

KTLA reported that the child is expected to recover smoothly. Otherwise, early reports claim that the child was feeding chickens on the property when the mountain lion attacked.

We don’t know if there were fences around the property. This could’ve been out in the open, or the predator could’ve jumped the fence. After all, it could’ve been initially after the chickens.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they located the mountain lion. They managed to contain it while waiting for the California Department of Fish and Game to arrive.

Officials working with the department ended up shooting and killing the mountain lion. They were also able to identify that this was the big cat involved by using DNA samples.

Not The Only Animal Attack

This hasn’t been the only recent attack by this animal. A father saved his 4-year-old child from a mountain lion attack in a Washington national park. This heroic rescue happened on July 20 when the animal bit the child. The father swiftly jumped in to save his son and fend off the lion.

One bystander was startled after hearing the child screaming. “There was a group of people walking briskly by,” said Steve Murrow to KIRO7. “We think it was the mom holding the child. The kid was crying still. Wasn’t screaming, but sobbing.”

He then mentioned a woman helping soothe the parents who were also distressed. “There was a woman next to them leaning on the mom’s back saying, ‘You’re doing good. You’re doing good,'” said Murrow.

A helicopter airlifted the child to Harborview Medical Center. They treated his injuries, and the 4-year-old has since recovered.