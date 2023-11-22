‘$100K Pyramid’ Will Not Be Airing New Episode, One Week After Michael Strahan’s Hiatus

The news comes after the GMA host took a lengthy break from work to deal with a “personal family matter.”

Television show host, Michael Strahan, 52, recently returned from an extended leave of absence from Good Morning America for reasons only specified as a “personal family matter.”

On November 15th, fans were delighted to see his familiar face on the morning broadcast. However, word just got our that Strahan will not be filming $100,000 Pyramid on Wednesday. Instead, the show will be airing a re-run.

The show’s official Instagram page made the announcement:

The episode features Bachelor Nation stars Tayshia Adams and Matt James.

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Thomas Lennon will also be making a guest appearance on the show. Both comedians are featured on the second image of the post.

Strahan’s actions have once again sparked concern and speculation amongst fans. While he was away, hosts Rebecca Jarvis and Linsey Davis filled his spot at Good Morning America’s table.

A source from ABC exclusively told The U.S. Sun that the former NFL player was dealing with a “personal family matter.”

Several concerned fans reached out to see if Strahan was okay, prompting a spokesperson from the network to make an announcement to put their minds at ease.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” the representative from ABC told The U.S. Sun a week ago.

“We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Guess Who’s Back?

Strahan reclaimed his seat on Good Morning America last Wednesday. Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos welcomed the host at the start of the broadcast.

“Can I just say we have tears of joy because Michael is back here?”

“It’s great to be back with both of you! Thank you guys,” Strahan beamed.

Earlier this month, he resumed his hosting responsibilities on Fox NFL Sunday after taking a two-week hiatus. During his appearance on the show, he appeared somber as he discussed the challenging season faced by the New York Giants.

Nevertheless, fans are just happy to see the television personality. Now that he’s all accounted for, let’s just take a second to talk about his lovely daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

In a heartwarming photo, Michael posed with his two grown-up daughters and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

What a beautiful looking family. Here’s to hoping we see more of the awesome guy!