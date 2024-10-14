1 Killed, 23 Injured After Train Strikes Tree in Tragic Accident

One person is dead, while 23 were injured after a train struck a tree in a tragic accident on Monday, Oct. 14 in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC6, the terrifying accident occurred just a little after 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River Line Light Rail track near US 130. The train had been traveling southbound from Trenton when it struck a tree just north of Roebling Station.

Choppers were able to see a large tree trunk was stuck underneath the front part of the damaged train.

The train operator was killed in the accident. The identity of the operator has not been released. The train reportedly had 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident. Of the 42, 23 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Most are said to be minor. The other 19 were transported by bus.

Following the accident, the NJ Transit River Line is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton. A message on the NJ Transit website reads, “River Line service is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton stations due to a downed tree across the tracks near Roebling Station.”

A substitute bus service is being provided, per the message.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a statement. “I have been briefed on an accident on the @NJTRANSIT_RL earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers. An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident.”

Route 130 southbound between Burlington and Kinkora roads is currently closed. No further details about the accident have been revealed. It is currently being investigated.

Nearby Residents Recall the Terrifying Train Accident Moments

While speaking to ABC6, nearby residents recalled what they heard during the terrifying train accident.

“We’ve never heard of an accident since the beginning,” one resident stated. “We’ve been here for about 40 years and we never, never heard of an accident with the River Line.”

Another told the media outlet, “We heard all the ambulance, the helicopters and we had to come down here to see and they told us that the River Line derailed, unfortunately, and some people may be hurt or possibly dead.”

They then added, “So keep everyone in your prayers [and] let everyone be ok.”

ABC6 further reported that the staging area for the families of those injured was located at the River Front Motel.