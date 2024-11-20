Country Star Darryl Worley’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Airlifted to Hospital After Head-on Car Crash

County music star Darryl Worley lived every parent’s nightmare over the weekend when his 16-year-old daughter was airlifted to a hospital after she sustained injuries in a car accident in Nashville, Tenn.

Worley took to his social media accounts to speak out about the situation. While in New Mexico for a show on Sunday, Nov. 17, he received a phone call from his wife, Kimberly. She told him that their daughter Savannah had been involved in a bad car accident. Savannah was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

“She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly!” he wrote. “Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don’t have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you! Swipe to see the cars!”

Darryl Worley also shared some photos of his daughter’s car accident, which showed the vehicles involved completely totaled.

Two days after making the announcement, Worley posted an update with a photo of his daughter lying in a hospital wrapped in a blanket. She was awake, alert, and smiling.

“It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!!” Darryl Worley wrote about his daughter’s condition. “It’s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!”

Worley further shared, “Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!”

The Daughter of the Other Driver Involved in the Car Accident Speaks Out

Although the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident has not been identified, her daughter Allison Hammock revealed that she was in serious but stable condition.

“She’s stable and alert. She has required some surgeries. She was airlifted as well,’ Allison told the Daily Mail. “She’s in an absolute nightmare now with how this has all blown up.”

Allison further revealed her mother was heading to work when the accident occurred. “It was just an accident,” she continued. “I have been in contact with Savannah’s family. We are related down the line. I’m in touch with her mother.”

Allison then added, “The families are very appreciative of any prayers towards both sides. It will be a long road ahead.”