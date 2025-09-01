1 Dead, 3 Injured As Two Planes Collide While Landing At Colorado Airport

Two planes collided midair while they were attempting to land at a Colorado airport. As a result, one person was killed, and three others were injured.

As reported by ABC News, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 31. At around 10:44 a.m., two small planes, a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300, collided midair as they approached Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detailed that both planes were carrying 2 passengers each. The Cessna aircraft was on its final approach to the Colorado airport when the Extra Flugzeugbau struck it. Both planes crashed into the ground and burst into flames.

A multi-agency force consisting of MCSO deputies, Fort Morgan Police Department officers, the Colorado State Patrol, the Fort Morgan Fire Department, and Morgan County Ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after. They were joined by local bystanders, who rushed to the flames to help those inside the planes.

Footage and photos shared by CBS News show the charred remains of both aircraft. One of the plane’s detached wings is visible.

1 Dead, 3 Injured

The two Cessna occupants reportedly sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. One Extra Flugzeugbau occupant was transported to a local hospital. The second one, unfortunately, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released, pending the investigation. Currently, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

According to 9News‘ aviation expert, Greg Feith, the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport is an “uncontrolled airport.” That means that there is no control tower, so pilots who arrive at and depart from the airport are responsible for correctly and promptly reporting their position to prevent any catastrophes.

“That’s going to be the key for investigators to see if in fact radio calls were made by both aircraft pilots,” Feith added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event,” the MCSO said. “We would like to express our gratitude to all the agencies that helped with this situation. Additionally, we want to thank the citizens who assisted in trying to extinguish the fire until the fire department and first responders arrived on the scene.”