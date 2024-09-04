1 Dead, 2 Passengers Missing After Speeding Boat Crashes Into Connecticut River Breakwall

The search continues for two men after a motorboat crash on the Connecticut River, where a man’s body was recovered from the wreckage. The two missing men were both in their twenties. They were part of a group of nine people on a 31-foot boat that collided with a jetty at high speed.

Late Tuesday morning, the boat was retrieved from the Connecticut River. This prompted firefighters to address a fuel leak that was subsequently cleaned up. On the same day, crews employed sonar technology in their search efforts. Meanwhile, five boats meticulously combed the waters surrounding the crash site, according to local outlet WFSB.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the recovered body as 34-year-old Christopher Hallahan from Westbrook, Connecticut. According to Capt. Keith Williams, who spoke at one of two news conferences on Tuesday, Hallahan was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Six individuals were rescued and transported to the hospital, while the boat operator remains in critical condition, according to Williams. He noted that weather conditions on Monday night were “nothing out of the ordinary,” featuring an incoming tide and a light breeze at the time of the incident.

Police arrived at the scene of the wreck around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. They discovered a 31-foot center-console motorboat floating partially submerged, according to Will Healey, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, who spoke with CNN.

Following the Connecticut Boat Crash, Authorities Call the Search a ‘Recovery’ Effort

The Coast Guard provided both air and water support, according to Kellems. Search and rescue teams from mutual aid agencies carried out their efforts until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, as noted by Healey, who also mentioned that the search resumed at 7 a.m. State police were scheduled to arrive with their dive team around 10 a.m., according to Williams.

“From what we’re seeing from evidence, early stages, you know, we’re hoping for the best. [However], at this point, it’s most likely going to be a recovery,” Williams admitted.

“Based on that much damage, I would say that the vessel was moving considerably,” he explained. Williams detailed that conducting a damage assessment is crucial for effective accident reconstruction.

The coastal town of Old Saybrook lies about 30 miles east of New Haven, Connecticut. Around 10,000 people call it home.