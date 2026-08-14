ZZ Top Reveals Replacement for Longtime Member Amidst His Health Struggles

ZZ Top will continue its summer U.S. tour without longtime drummer Frank Beard, who will not complete the current leg of the band’s The Big One tour.

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A spokesperson for the group confirmed to Billboard that drummer Michael Monahan will fill in for Beard “for the time being.” The spokesperson did not provide additional information about Beard’s condition or explain why he is absent from the tour.

The update comes about a week after ZZ Top abruptly canceled its scheduled Aug. 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where the band was set to perform with Cheap Trick. At the time, the cancellation was attributed to “unforeseen personnel matters,” with no further details provided.

Frontman Billy Gibbons addressed the canceled concert in a statement, saying, “Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance. Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

The Hollywood Bowl show had been scheduled as the opening date of the band’s latest tour leg.

Beard, 75, has been ZZ Top’s drummer for more than five decades. Although he is widely regarded as one of the group’s original members, he was not its first drummer. Dan Mitchell played drums on ZZ Top’s first single, “Salt Lick,” before Beard joined the group.

ZZ Top has continued touring in recent years despite changes to its lineup. Earlier this year, the band announced additional 2026 dates, with Gibbons saying the group was enjoying its time on the road.

“It’s true that we’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the better it feels,” Gibbons said when the additional dates were announced, per Rolling Stone.

“It’s a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do,” he added. “We’ve been at it for quite a while — something like five decades — and it seems we’re getting good at it, so there’s no reason to slow things down. Let’s rock!”

For now, ZZ Top will continue its scheduled performances with Monahan behind the drum kit while Beard remains off the road.