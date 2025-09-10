Zookeeper Mauled To Death By Pack Of Lions In Front Of Terrified Visitors

A pack of lions mauled a zookeeper to death in Thailand, all while visitors watched in horror, according to Bangkok Post. The victim was 58-year-old Jian Rangkharasamee, who died the morning of Wednesday, September 10.

Tourists at Safari World zoo in Bangkok watched as a lion pack attacked the zookeeper from behind in the drive-through zone as soon as he got out of his vehicle. It took around 15 minutes before another keeper, Phanom Sitsaeng, managed to pull him out of the fray.

Although they rushed the injured keeper to a local hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of Wildlife, announced that the drive-through zone would remain closed until they could ensure visitor safety.

Attapol also mentioned that the lions attacked while they were feeding. “It is assumed that one of them was not in a good mood and started the attack,” he said.

Visitors were horrified to watch the zookeeper being attacked by the lions, but they didn’t what to do. “A lot of people saw what was happening but didn’t know how to help,” said Col Dr Thawatchai Kanjanarin, a former lecturer and surgeon at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital who announced the death, via Nation Thailand.

“At first, they thought the lion might be familiar with the staff member, possibly the one who raised it. People assumed the lion was trying to greet the keeper, so no one intervened.” The tourists attempted to honk their horns and shout for help, but it was too late.

Victim’s Family Shocked By Death

Nation Thailand reported that this exhibit is fenced off but allows vehicles to enter. Visitors can drive through but are warned to shut their windows and stay in their vehicles. There are even scheduled lion-feeding shows.

Jian’s job was to supervise the animals in the area, and we don’t know if he was partaking in a lion-feeding show. Jian’s family is shaken by this incident, especially his 57-year-old wife, Ratanaporn Jitpakdee.

Ratanaporn recalled how much her husband loved caring for the big cats at the zoo. This was the first time he’d ever been attacked, as he always took precautions. Jian’s younger brother, Surachai Rangkharasamee, said his brother worked for that zoo’s lion and tiger exhibits for almost 20 years.

The authorities have since launched an investigation into this fatal accident. The zoo also confirmed it would review and strengthen its safety measures to prevent future deaths.