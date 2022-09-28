Zoe Saldana Explains How Having Kids ‘Keeps Her Young’

Forget age creams and Botox, Zoe Saldana claims her secret weapon to maintain her youthful appearance is, none other than, her kids. The Avatar star, 44, and Italian artist Marco Perego married in 2013 and have three boys, including 7-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio and 5-year-old Zen Anton Hilario.

‘Having Children Happened At The Right Time’

Saldana recently sat down with the editors at People to discuss her role in the new season of the Reese Witherspoon-produced Netflix series From Scratch. The conversation was quickly diverted to Saldana’s timeless appearance given that she looks almost as young today as she did two decades ago when she starred in Centre Stage.

“I think having children keeps me out of trouble a lot,” Saldana told People. “I go to bed early. I eat better. I sleep longer sometimes. I’m back to sleeping. I was having a lot of problems with my sleep, whereas right before I had them, I was very much of the policy of work hard, play hard.”

“And I loved my life like that,” she continued. “But I feel like having children happened at the right time for me because in your mid-thirties to late thirties, early forties, that’s when you go to bed thinking that you’re one thing, and you wake up feeling like something else. And I started having kids during that time. So that saved me from a lot,” she adds.

Zoe Saldana: ‘It’s All A Juggling Act’

In an interview last year with Ebony magazine, Saldana talked about the importance in finding a healthy balance between being a mom and her career as well as the similarities of in both.

“Being a mom is definitely like running a business for sure,” the star explained, “and it’s a business with some pretty tough customers too! But like any mom or parent can attest, it’s all a juggling act. Being disciplined and carving out time for every task is important. Remaining flexible is essential and I have always tried to balance all of the varying aspects of my work and personal life.”

She’s As Busy As Ever

Zoe Saldana plays Amahle “Amy” Wheeler in From Scratch. The series is Netflix’s adaptation of Tembi Locke’s New York Times best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The series follows Saldana’s character, an American student studying abroad in Italy. She meets a Sicilian chef named Lino who faces health struggles before their two families come together. Saldana also executive produced the series alongside Witherspoon.

Mark your calendar. You can see Saldana in From Scratch October 21 on Netflix.

