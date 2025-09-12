Zoë Kravitz ‘Accidentally Dosed Several People’ With Hallucinogens

Zoë Kravitz has admitted that she “accidentally dosed several people.” Although, really, it’s not all on her.

Both Zoë Kravitz (“High Fidelity”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) featured on Vanity Fair on August 28, where they both took turns taking lie detector tests.

Butler and Kravitz starred in “Caught Stealing,” the dark comedy crime-thriller released in theatres on August 28. You know, it’s the film that featured the 11th Doctor donning a mohawk. Yeah, that one.

With Zoë Kravitz strapped to the lie detector, she was at the mercy of Butler’s questions. Although she revealed more than she needed to with one of his questions.

“Have you ever accidentally taken hallucinogens?” he asked her in that dusky voice of his.

Although she’s never been dosed accidentally, she shared a more interesting story.

Zoë Kravitz Has Unwittingly Got Other People High On Hallucinogens… Although I Can’t Blame Her

Pushing harder, Butler asked Kravitz if these accidental dosing were really an accident, but she confidently confirmed they were.

“It’s people who went into my fridge when I wasn’t home,” she revealed. “And it’s happened like four times.”

Naturally, Butler wanted a story, so she obliged.

“It happened once when I was shooting Batman,” she said. Kravitz played Selena Kyle (Catwoman) in “The Batman” back in 2022.

“My friend came to visit me from Paris,” Kravitz elaborated, “and went into my fridge when I wasn’t there.”

Her friend consumed “chocolate mushrooms” that she had sitting in her fridge. So we can all agree this is user error, right? What’s worse is Kravitz got called out of work to help her friend out.

So she not only lost work time, but also the chocolate mushroom she was likely looking forward to.

It was only a month later when it happened again. Thankfully, she now labels everything in her fridge. On the other hand, her friends really need to stop helping themselves to unmarked chocolate in her fridge.

Who does that?

Kravitz and Butler ultimately agreed that it’s best not to go into someone’s fridge and help yourself to their chocolate, whether it’s marked or not.