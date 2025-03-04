Popular YouTube comedian Spoken Reasons was recently taken into custody in Chicago, reportedly facing multiple charges.

Chicago Mugshots shared on their Facebook page that John Baker, also known as Spoken Reasons, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois. The charges reportedly include unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana.

Since launching his YouTube channel in 2009, SpokenReasons has built an impressive following of nearly 2 million subscribers. His channel, now inactive, boasted a diverse range of content, including music, short films, and more.

One of his most popular videos is a collaboration with fellow YouTuber Kosher titled “Askin All Them Questions.” Since its release in 2012, the video has garnered over 70 million views. His popularity even led to appearances on shows like Wild ‘n Out and a popular merch store.

However, the YouTuber has faced declining popularity in recent years. In his latest video to date, titled “Faith, Consistency, & Hard Work 2.0,” posted over seven months ago, has only garnered ten thousand views.

Details on the YouTube Comedian Reportedly Arrested in Chicago

According to the Chicago Police Department via Dexerto, SpokenReasons was released on February 8, 2025, after spending less than a day in jail. He now faces five charges, including unlawful possession of cannabis, illegal transport of alcohol, illegal possession of a weapon, and driving with an obstructed front windshield featuring a crack over six inches long.

As of now, SpokenReasons has remained silent regarding the charges, with his social media accounts inactive for several weeks.

However, his latest YouTube post is filled with speculation on the whereabouts of the comedian. Many fans seem to be returning only after news of his arrest.

“Who else here after he in jail,’ one comment read, alongside a crying emoji. “Who here after hearing he in jail,” another wordsmith echoed. “BRO IN JAIL WHAT?” a third fan exclaimed.

However, other fans were happy with the content creator’s positive message in his latest video.

“Brother, I’m feeling your message to the core. Keep it real and keep pressing on!!” one fan wrote. “Happy to see some content from you been watching for 10+years,” another fan added.

Hopefully Spoken Reasons shakes it off and gets back to posting videos; his fans seem primed for it.