‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Mad Men’ Actress Dies: RIP to Marcia Ann Burrs

Marcia Ann Burrs, a veteran character actor who played roles ranging from Mrs. Claus in Hallmark movies to guest spots on comedies like Young Sheldon and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has died.

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Burrs passed away on March 22 in Matthews, North Carolina. Her family announced her death, noting that she died peacefully, surrounded by them. No cause was specified. She was 85.

Burrs was a familiar face to television fans, working steadily on dozens of shows. Per IMDb, her credits range from The Slap Maxwell Story in 1988 to more recent appearances in 2017 on Young Sheldon, Angie Tribeca, and Grace and Frankie.

In the classic 2006 It’s Always Sunny episode “Mac Bangs Dennis’ Mom,” Burrs played Angie Spinola. She was the high school flame of Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito). The two reunite decades later, but to Frank’s disappointment, Angie is no longer the wild party girl he remembers.

1- Marcia Ann Burrs, a veteran character actor whose many TV appearances included stints as Mrs. Claus in 2 Hallmark Christmas TV-movies & in a memorable episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the long-ago high school girlfriend of Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds, pic.twitter.com/FTAIsjFDfh — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) March 25, 2026

Her other TV credits include Mad Men, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, The King of Queens, My Name Is Earl, Monk, Frasier, That ’70s Show, Scrubs, and Moonlighting. She also appeared in cult favorite genre fare like Freddy’s Nightmares and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Marcia Ann Burrs’ Film Career Includes a Signature Role as Mrs. Claus

Burr also made appearances on the big screen, popping up in Rob Reiner’s Rumor Has It… (2005) and Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring (2013). She even had a memorable, if not entirely lively, role as “Mom Zombie” in 2006’s Night of the Living Dead 3D.

Meanwhile, holiday movie fans will remember Burrs as Mrs. Claus in two Hallmark television films, Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) and Meet the Santas (2005). She starred opposite Steve Guttenberg, Crystal Bernard, and John Wheeler as Santa.

Carolee Joyce Burrs (née Matthews) was born in Manila, Philippines, on November 25, 1940. She studied drama at The College of William & Mary before moving to New York City to pursue a career in musical theater, commercials, and soap operas. In New York, she met and married Joseph Edward Bures. They were married for over 52 years until his death in 2020.

“Though she loved performing, her favorite role was Mom—the one she cherished most,” her family wrote. “She taught her kids that life was limitless, rules were optional, and you could do anything. She lived it, she meant it, and she passed it on like a family superpower.”

Burrs is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Martin and Diana Fuller, and their husbands. She is also survived by two grandsons, two brothers, a sister, and other extended family.