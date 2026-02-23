Young Rapper Found Dead at Friend’s House: Luci4 Was 23

Emerging rapper Luci4 was found dead at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. He was 23 years old.

His grandparents confirmed the news to TMZ. His death is being treated as suspicious, according to their dealings with the police and the circumstances around his death.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that on February 22, they answered a medical call to the home of a friend of Luci4, born James Dear. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner verified his death but has not yet released an official cause of death, and police have opened an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

When first responders arrived, James Dear was already deceased. This prompted the firefighters to notify the Los Angeles Police Department and establish a crime scene.

According to his grandparents, his wallet was emptied. They had been warning him about the company he was keeping since acquiring his rising fame.

Luci4 Was A Growing Artist

Luci4 rose to prominence through his music on social media, particularly with the viral track “BodyPartz.” This song earned a gold certification and helped him secure a deal with Atlantic Records.

He became known as a leading figure in the niche internet microgenre sigilkore, blending experimental sounds with hip-hop influences that resonated with a growing online audience.

Luci4’s manager, identified as Kayla G, confirmed his death in a message on social media, praising his creativity and influence. She described him as “truly a leader, a king and musician and a genius.”

“There’s nobody like him, and there never will be.”

She asked the public to grant his family privacy during this difficult time.

Law enforcement officials have not ruled out foul play but have also not disclosed any definitive information about the cause of death. An autopsy is reportedly scheduled, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tributes from fans and fellow musicians have poured in across social media since news of his passing broke, reflecting the impact Luci4 had on the underground music scene and his expanding audience.