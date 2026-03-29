yet-another-cnn-anchor-quits

A CNN anchor announced their departure from the network live on air.

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Rahel Solomon, anchor of CNN Early Start and a business correspondent for the network since 2022, announced she was signing off from CNN for the last time last week.

“Now, to some personal news, I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN. More to come on what’s next for me, but I’m really excited about this next chapter,” Solomon told viewers on March 23.

“We have covered some major breaking news during our hours, and I am so proud to have worked alongside you,” she added of her Early Start colleagues.

Soloman then gave a shoutout to the “larger team” at CNN, adding, “I’m going to be cheering you on. I look forward to watching.”

A message from Rahel Solomon: pic.twitter.com/6HMOSZTdsZ — CNN Early Start with Rahel Solomon (@EarlyStart) March 23, 2026

“It has been such an honor, truly, to serve as a business correspondent for CNN. I have covered everything from inflation to the job market and everything in between,” she continued. “It has been an honor. It has been a privilege.”

CNN Anchor Calls Her Exit ‘Not Goodbye, but See You Soon’

Although her last day on Early Start was Friday, Solomon teased that her exit was “not goodbye, but see you soon.”

“We are grateful to Rahel for all her contributions to CNN over the past four years and are supportive of her decision,” a statement from CNN read, per Deadline. “We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

CNN has not yet announced a replacement for Early Start. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, Abu Dhabi-based anchor Becky Anderson has co-anchored the show. She is expected to continue.

The show debuted about a year ago, covering major overnight breaking news and getting a jump on the day’s top stories.

Solomon previously covered business and economic news as a business correspondent for CNN International. Before joining CNN, she was a general news reporter at CNBC.

Solomon was also a morning news anchor for KYW in her hometown of Philadelphia.