‘Yellowstone’ Star Speaks out About Production Drama During the Show’s Final Season

A little more than a year after Yellowstone came to an end, actress Kelly Reilly discusses the drama that surrounded the hit Paramount show’s final season.

During a recent interview with The Times, Reilly stated it was a “shame” that Yellowstone ended the way it did. The show’s production struggled due to a clash between the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, and Reilly’s co-star, Kevin Costner.

“I’m just picking my words, because I’ve never really talked about it,” she pointed out. “A lot went on behind the scenes that had nothing to do with me; I was just waiting. ‘When are we going back to work?’ It was a shame it ended that way, but it did.”

Kelly Reilly Will Return to the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in the Upcoming Spin-Off Series ‘The Dutton Ranch’

Meanwhile, Reilly will reprise her role as Beth Dutton in the Yellowstone spinoff The Dutton Ranch. The show picks up one year after Yellowstone‘s ending.

According to IMDb, The Dutton Ranch follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they fight to survive on their 7,000-acre ranch during tough times.

“This is a different era,” Reilly explained. “I had hit my quota of the younger Beth.”

Regarding whether her famous bold character has calmed down, Reilly declared, “For a minute! But there is a lot of why the audience fell in love with her. Beth was unrelenting, dangerous, and could easily have been written as a man – people were very critical at the start.”

Reilly further stated that the character was “unapologetic, out there, flawed, damaged, and brave.”

“Women are always asked to play strong role model types,” she continued. “While men can play the gnarliest characters and get away with it.”

To her, Beth wasn’t not a role model. “That was very freeing.”

Further speaking about the role in general, Reilly said, “I’d never been given a role like it. For the first season, I didn’t talk to anyone on set because I felt I didn’t want people to meet Kelly. I couldn’t just sit around and chat like this — as me — and then, with cameras on, suddenly turn into Beth.”

In regards to whether or not she keeps her Beth accent between takes, Reilly declared, “No, because I feel like a t–t if I keep an accent. I just didn’t talk — for about two years. I didn’t go to bars.

She then added, “I would just go home.”