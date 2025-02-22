International film star Fan Bingbing rocked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival, dazzling in a stringy sheer-front dress that had fans collectively picking their jaws off the floor.

Of course, Bingbing may be best known to American audiences for playing the mutant superhero Blink in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past alongside Hugh Jackman. The 43-year-old actress and singer, currently starring in her new film Green Night, stunned in the chic white gown on the red carpet for the film festival.

The dress featured shredded shoulder pads that cascaded down her front. The plunging look revealed an eyeful of the actress’s cleavage, as well as her firm midsection.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the threaded material flowed nearly down to her knees, blending with her elegant form-fitting skirt. Her arms were completely covered, with her right hand adorned with an eye catching ring on her pointer finger.

Per Variety, Bingbing joins the esteemed jury for the 75th edition of the festival, alongside a diverse panel of industry talents: Moroccan filmmaker Nabil Ayouch (Everybody Loves Touda), German costume designer Bina Daigeler (Tár), Argentinian director Rodrigo Moreno (The Delinquents), renowned film critic Amy Nicholson, and actress-director Maria Schrader (She Said).

The jury is chaired by Todd Haynes, the acclaimed filmmaker behind May December.

Earlier this month, the festival unveiled quite a lineup of films. They include Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, with Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley. The festival also features Michel Franco’s Dreams, starring Jessica Chastain.

Other notable competition entries include Hot Milk, the debut feature from screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said), starring Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw, and Vicky Krieps, and If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein and featuring Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O’Brien.

The Green Night Marks a Return for Fan Bingbing After a Five-Year Break From Acting

Meanwhile, Bingbing’s latest film, Green Night, recently premiered at the festival. Described in the festival’s press notes as a Hong Kong/China co-production, the movie marks director Han Shuai’s second feature.

Green Night follows Jin Xia, a reserved Chinese immigrant working at Seoul Airport., whose quiet life takes a turn when she meets a bold younger woman. Drawn into a world of illicit activities, their connection reveals unexpected similarities between the two resilient women.

The film marks a return for Bingbing after a bit of a break.

“I haven’t acted for five years,” she recently told Deadline. “In those five years I’ve done a lot, but I had still always wanted to find the right screenplay for my next step forward that allowed me to bring my mental state and my emotions to it. It’s quite cruel on you if you don’t act for five years, because I love performing… So from that point of view, it’s been a very precious chance for me”