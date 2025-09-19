henry-cavill-confirms-reports-about-his-health-with-new-photo

Actor Henry Cavill just updated fans on the injury that delayed a highly anticipated genre project.

Cavill, 42, injured himself while training for the upcoming Highlander reboot. This caused a delay in the film’s production, which is now expected to begin in early 2026.

On Friday, the fan favorite actor took to Instagram to assure everyone that he endures despite the injury. His first shot showed the actor, sporting long locks fitting of Connor MacLeod of the clan MacLeod (nerds know that’s the name of the lead character of 1986’s Highlander), smiling next to his trusty pooch, Baggins (named after the Lord of the Rings characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins… keep up).

Image via Instagram / Henry Cavill

In the second shot, the Argylle star revealed that it was his left foot and ankle that appeared to be the source of all the drama. He had the limb, which was set in a thick cast, propped up on a coffee table (complete with Warhammer rule books). Cavill also seemed to have a bit of bruising and a scrape on his shin, perhaps related to the training incident.

Image via Instagram / Henry Cavill

The former Superman actor shared William Ernest Henley’s iconic poem “Invictus” alongside some candid snaps. A bold move, as the poem’s powerful, motivational tone seems to suggest, Cavill sees his injury as nothing more than his kryptonite moment—a temporary setback before he bounces back stronger.

Of course, the former Witcher star’s loyal fans rushed to the comments section to show their support.

“The most poetic injury announcement ever. Heal up fast!” one top comment read. “Wishing you a fast recovery, Henry!” a second fan added.

“Praise the god-emperor of nerds!” a third fan (hopefully) joked.

The original 1986 Highlander film, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, followed an ancient battle between immortal warriors across centuries. Directed by Russell Mulcahy and produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer, it gained popularity in the 1980s home video market, leading to sequels, a TV series, and a dedicated fanbase.

The cast of the Cavill-led Highlander also includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, and Max Zhang. Chad Stahelski, known for the John Wick series, will direct the film.