wwe-star-reveals-wrestling-move-pushed-implant-to-her-ribs

WWE wrestler Nikki “Bella” Garcia brought the smackdown to Monday Night Raw this week—unfortunately, so did her breast implant.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she sustained a breast implant injury after she took an elbow drop from Piper Niven.

During Friday’s episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki revealed, while speaking with her sister Brie, that a move performed by Niven had caused one of her implants to shift out of place, resulting in significant pain.

“Your implant OK? I think it’s stuck in your ribs, but …,” Nikki’s twin sister asked.

“I think it is,” she said, revealing the injury happened during an eight-person match with WWE stars Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer. Apparently, it only takes one “elbow drop” from Niven to send an implant packing.

“I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t** looked at,” the Happy Gilmore 2 star detailed.

The Newly Single WWE Star Plans to Have Implants Looking ‘Really Good’ ASAP

After the plastic surgeon confirmed her implant had shifted, the 41-year-old quipped that, being “newly divorced,” she’d be heading back to make sure her breasts look “really good.”

The WWE star parted ways with Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev last September, ending their two-year marriage. The couple shares a 4-year-old son, Matteo. The former couple became involved in a heated domestic dispute that escalated to the point of law enforcement intervention. As a result, the 43-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

“These girls are going to get some action in the future, and that can’t look like that,” Nikki recalled telling the plastic surgeon.

“There is a little bit of a physical difference now,” her sister Brie admitted before adding, “By the way, you guys, not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.”

Nikki revealed on her show that she’s feeling a bit “off-center” thanks to a wandering breast implant. “It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s OK,” she said. “We’re going to get it fixed, one day.”

Although injured, the wrestler enthusiastically shared how much she enjoyed her match on Monday night.

“I didn’t want the match to end. I was in a little bit of pain, but I didn’t want it to end,” the WWE icon recalled.