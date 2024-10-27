WWE Star Charlotte Flair Stuns in Tiny Workout Top in New Photo

Though WWE star Charlotte Flair has yet to return to the ring after her crushing injury last year, she keeps fans updated on her day-to-day life via social media.

In her latest Instagram Story, Flair bid her followers good morning with a photo of herself mid-workout, sporting a plunging gray sports bra.

The photo is from a recent post in which The Queen shared “proof of life” with her fans.

In a series of photos and videos, Charlotte Flair showed herself working out, receiving treatment for her knee injury, enjoying a plane ride, and taking in the sights (and tastes) of New York City.

“SLAY MOTHER 👏” one fan replied. “Can’t wait for THE QUEEN to come back!!!” another said. “Keep going queen! We can’t wait for your arrival back! 🩷🩷🩷🩷” added a third.

Flair’s fellow WWE star, Nikkita Lyons, simply posted a crown and white heart emoji.

Charlotte Flair’s Return to WWE Remains a Mystery

Of course, countless fans begged Flair to reveal when she will return to a WWE ring. The highly decorated former champ is a favorite among the WWE Universe.

Though her return date remains a mystery, Flair gave an update on her recovery on a recent episode of the Forever Young podcast.

“From the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen when I do come back,” she explained.

The sidelines obviously aren’t a desirable place to be for any athlete. “But then again,” she added, “I’m not sure if I would have ever sidelined myself had it not been for the injury. So it’s been a challenge, but a challenge I know that’s going to make me better in the long run.”

“So it really — it’s been a mixed blessing. For me, it feels very vulnerable, but I know that in the long run it’s going to be better for me.”