WWE Icon John Cena Admits He Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Because of Fans ‘Bullying’ Him

Proving that words matter, WWE icon John Cena admitted to having cosmetic surgery after fans allegedly bullied him.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Cena revealed that he had transplant surgery because of the “bullying’ he endured by WWE fans.

“You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me,” Cena said to WWE fans assembled during the podcast’s airing. “Y’all don’t know what that’s like. That is straight-up bullying. That’s just not cool. I don’t like it.”

He then said, “So, thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all push me.”

Noting what else pushed him to get the procedure done, Cena said there were “bald spot signs” at WWE events.

“I just saw it on so many bald spot signs,” he explained. “And that’s the thing, when you get [surgery], your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. So the old one falls out.”

He then said to fans, “And you guys, by the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control.”

John Cena Said He Had the Procedure Done Last November

While continuing to speak about the procedure, John Cena revealed he had it done in November 2024.

“This isn’t cool,” he told the fans about the bullying. “You guys aren’t cool to me. Why do you think I did it? I’m in the [Royal Rumble] trying to win and [fans ask], ‘How’s the bald spot?’ Like, that’s not fair. I can’t control that.”

He then shared how the procedure works. “You have to take the [hair] from the side and plant them in on the top,” he explained. “You take the law over here, and you put it on the dry spot. It just takes a while for it to come in. It’s coming in, man. It’s coming. Hopefully, in a couple of months, it looks better.”

Cena went on to add, “I got a problem. I try to fix it. That’s what I’m doing. And I’m not going to tell you who did it because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it gets better and I’ve got the long flowing locks, I’ll be like, ‘Yo, go ot this guy.’ So I’m working on it. Work in progress, work in progress.”